Rotomolding is a process that is used to mold plastic materials with high temperature and without applying pressure. It is an essential molding process that involves the use of polyethylene, PVC plastisol, polycarbonate, and polyamide as base materials. Polyethylene is one of the most frequently used base material. The types of polyethylene include Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDP), Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE), and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). Rotomolding powder is extensively used in applications such as storage tanks, industrial, transportation, decorative, furniture, medical, outdoor recreation products, and others.

Technavios analysts forecast the global rotomolding powders market to grow at a CAGR of 16.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rotomolding powders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Rotomolding Powders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Phychem Technologies

Reliance Industries

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

D&M Plastics

Exxon Mobil

Lyondell Basell

GreenAge Industries

Matrix Polymers

Petrotech Group

Perfect Poly Plast

PACIFIC POLY PLAST

POWDEREX

Shivalik Polyadd Industries

Ramdev Polymers

Eco Polymers

Market driver

Increased demand for rotomolding powder in storage tank applications

Market challenge

Challenges in terms of material strength of rotomolding powder

Market trend

Growing demand for polyethylene-based products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2016

Global rotomolding powders market Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Global rotomolding powders market by material

Comparison by material

Global rotomolding powders market by polyethylene Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global rotomolding powders market by PVC plastisol Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global rotomolding powders market by polycarbonate Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global rotomolding powders market by others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by material

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Europe Market size and forecast 2016-2021

ROW Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for polyethylene-based products

Increasing demand for rotomolding powder due to its design and process benefits

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive Landscape

Key vendors in global rotomolding powders market

Other prominent vendors

