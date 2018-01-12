“The Latest Research Global Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The global robotics market has been growing at a steady pace over the years with the automotive sector contributing the majority of the revenue. It is expected that the continued development of the robot technology along with miniaturization of sensors will contribute to the depreciation in prices of robots and trigger a rapid surge in sales of robots during the forecast period. With intense competition among industrial players, there is an increased emphasis on machinery and technologies that increase industrial efficiency and do not compromise on overall accuracy. Thus, industries across the world are deploying robots to meet the need for better precision and efficiency by end-users.

Technavios analysts forecast the global robotics market in the textile industry to grow at a CAGR of 21.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in the textile industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales and the services associated with them.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Dematic Egemin

Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

Sewbo

SoftWear Automation

Universal Robots

Other prominent vendors

Adept MobileRobots

Balyo

BA Systmes

Bastian Solutions

DF Automation and Robotics

Fanuc

KUKA

Lone Star Automated Systems

READY Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Seegrid

Smart Robotics

Stubli

Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies

Transbotics

Yaskawa Motoman

Market driver

Rise in adoption of robots in China

Market challenge

High cost of implementation

Market trend

Co-bots in the textile industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline: Global robotics market

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global robotics market in the textile industry in logistics and transportation

Global robotics market in the textile industry in material handling applications

Global robotics market in the textile industry in sewing

Global robotics market in the textile industry in other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global robotics market in the textile industry by geography

Robotics market in the textile industry in APAC

Robotics market in the textile industry in Americas

Robotics market in the textile industry in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Co-bots in the textile industry

Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks

Increase in adoption of industrial robots by SMEs

Partnerships between system integrators and manufacturers

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

ABB

Dematic Egemin

Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

Sewbo

SoftWear Automation

Universal Robots

