Machines that manipulate the movement of materials, in-line with the programming installed in the system in an industrial set-up are considered to be industrial robots. Robot types such as the SCARA, articulated, delta, polar, and cartesian robots used for semiconductor manufacturing and secondary applications are considered in the scope of the report. The global robotics market in the semiconductor industry has witnessed growth due to the increase in the demand for sophisticated electronic products. The global economy is improving, thereby leading to the growth in the disposable income and demand for high-end electronic products and semiconductor devices. The semiconductor industry is growing in terms of developments in manufacturing and productivity. The industry is adopting advanced manufacturing methods that boost the productivity of the operations. Also, the industry is focused on the quality of the product and maximum optimization of the operational cost, thereby resulting in the increasing adoption of industrial robots.
Technavios analysts forecast the global robotics market in semiconductor industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in semiconductor industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robotics in the semiconductor industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Robotics Market in Semiconductor Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
FANUC
Kawasaki Robotics
KUKA
Stubli
Yaskawa Electric
Other prominent vendors
Acieta
Bastian Solutions (Part of Toyota Industries Corporation)
Comau (FCA)
Universal Robots
Market driver
Cost-effective flexible automation
Market challenge
Cost-intensive nature of robotic technology
Market trend
Interconnected robots for semiconductor industrial automation
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Five forces analysis
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by assembly line
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by material handling
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by welding
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by sealing and dispensing
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by inspection and testing
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by machine tending
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
Segmentation by solution
Comparison by solution
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by hardware
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by software
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by service
Market opportunity by solution
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by articulated robots
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by cartesian robots
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by SCARA robots
Global robotics market in semiconductor industry by delta robots
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Robotics market in semiconductor industry in APAC
Robotics market in semiconductor industry in Americas
Robotics market in semiconductor industry in EMEA
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Interconnected robots for semiconductor industrial automation
Integration of small and precise robots in semiconductor industry
Thinking robots with reinforcement learning through artificial intelligence
