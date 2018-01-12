“The Latest Research Report Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
The global robotics market in the paper, printing, and publishing industry includes robot applications in material handling and logistics, and industry-specific applications such as debailing, labeling, and wraprolling. Robots are used in the production of paper and paper products such as tissue paper and gift wrapping paper among others. In printing and publishing applications, robots are used to print and publish newspapers, greeting cards, books, and other materials, and support related activities such as bookbinding.
Technavios analysts forecast the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
FANUC
KION Group
Midea
Mitsubishi
Other prominent vendors
BA systemes
Blue ocean robotics
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Oceaneering
Yaskawa
Market driver
High efficiency of robots to reduce bottlenecks in paper manufacturing
Market challenge
Increasing digitization in publishing market
Market trend
Emergence of collaborative robots
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Material handling Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Logistics Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of collaborative robots
Incorporation of vision technology
Development of next-generation robots
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Vendors landscape
