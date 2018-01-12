“The Report Global Robotic Pharmacy Prescription Dispensing Systems Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Robotic Pharmacy Dispensing Systems
Dispensing comprises processes from receiving a prescription to issuing the medicines. It is an essential process in patient care in healthcare facilities as all other processes prior to prescription dispensing will be redundant, if the medication has errors such as incorrect dosage or inappropriate packaging. As hospitals and retail pharmacies increase their investment in pharmacy automation solutions, the scope of products such as robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems will increase tremendously.
Technavios analysts forecast the global robotic pharmacy prescription systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic pharmacy prescription systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robotic pharmacy prescription systems.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Key vendors
BD
Omnicell
Parata Systems
ScriptPro
Other prominent vendors
Abacus
Amada
ARxIUM
RoboPharma
Willach
Market driver
Need for reduction in medication errors
Market challenge
Budget constraints with small-scale pharmacies
Market trend
Improvement in customer support services
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Pharmacy automation systems
Global robotics pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
Global robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market by end-users
Global robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market by hospital pharmacies
Global robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market by retail pharmacies
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market by geography
Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market in Americas
Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market in EMEA
Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
Need for reduction in medication errors
Miniaturization of sensors
Strategic collaborations and acquisitions
Government support
