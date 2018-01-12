“The Latest Research Report Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Robotic surgery or robot-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive surgery that integrates advanced computer technology, which provides 10x magnified, high-definition, and 3D-image of the body’s intricate anatomy. Robotic surgery systems are used in a wide range of surgical procedures including general surgery, colorectal, cardiac, head and neck, gynecologic, thoracic, and urologic surgical procedures. Some of the general surgery procedures where robotic surgical systems are used are bariatric surgery (gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy), Heller myotomy, stomach cancer surgery, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, Nissen fundoplication, and pancreatectomy. Robotic surgery offers several advantages such as a 3D view of the operating field, low risk of infection, reduced blood loss and transfusions, fast recovery time, early discharge from hospital, minimal scarring, less post-operative pain and trauma to the body, and more precision in surgery due to the elimination of surgeon’s tremor.
Technavios analysts forecast the global robotic general surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic general surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sales of robotic general surgery systems, robotic surgical instruments and accessories, and robotic surgical services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Accuray
Intuitive Surgical
Medrobotics Corporation
TransEnterix Surgical
Other prominent vendors
meerecompany
Titan Medical
Verb Surgical
Virtual Incision Corporation
Market driver
Increasing number of general surgery procedures
Market challenge
High cost of robotic general surgery devices
Market trend
Technological advances
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Overview
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
Overview
Global robotic surgical instruments and accessories market
Global robotic general surgery systems market
Global robotic surgical services market
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
Overview
Robotic general surgery market in Americas
Robotic general surgery market in EMEA
Robotic general surgery market in APAC
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
Market overview
Hospitals
ASCs
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing focus toward development of low-cost robotic surgical systems
Technological advances
Increasing number of strategic collaborations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive landscape
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
Accuray
Intuitive Surgical
Medrobotics Corporation
TransEnterix Surgical
Other prominent vendors
