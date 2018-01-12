“The Latest Research Report Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
The global rigid sleeve couplings market is expected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period. The market includes all rigid couplings with sleeves that are used for the transmission of power/torque through shafts. The major factors that will drive the demand in the market will be the low cost of the couplings and their high-power transmission capabilities. The global couplings market is considered as the parent market to the market in focus and includes elastomeric couplings, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings form an integral part of rotating machines that have shafts to connect with a series of systems. Couplings ensure transmission of power and torque between shafts without any loss of energy and wear in the system.
Technavios analysts forecast the global rigid sleeve couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid sleeve couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Altra Industrial Motion
Regal Beloit
Rexnord
Ruland
Timken
Other prominent vendors
Barmex
Chinabase Machinery
Climax Metal Products
ETP Transmission AB
JAKOB Antriebstechnik
NBK
Stafford Manufacturing
TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN
Vulkan
Oren Elliott Products
HA-CO
Market driver
High torsional rigidity without backlash
Market challenge
Zero tolerance for misalignment
Market trend
Advances in coupling technology
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Mining and metals industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Power generation Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Advances in coupling technology
Consolidation of business processes
Couplings with tapper bush
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Altra Industrial Motion
Regal Beloit
Rexnord
Ruland
Timken
