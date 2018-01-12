“The Latest Research Report Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The global rigid sleeve couplings market is expected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period. The market includes all rigid couplings with sleeves that are used for the transmission of power/torque through shafts. The major factors that will drive the demand in the market will be the low cost of the couplings and their high-power transmission capabilities. The global couplings market is considered as the parent market to the market in focus and includes elastomeric couplings, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings form an integral part of rotating machines that have shafts to connect with a series of systems. Couplings ensure transmission of power and torque between shafts without any loss of energy and wear in the system.

Technavios analysts forecast the global rigid sleeve couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid sleeve couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit

Rexnord

Ruland

Timken

Other prominent vendors

Barmex

Chinabase Machinery

Climax Metal Products

ETP Transmission AB

JAKOB Antriebstechnik

NBK

Stafford Manufacturing

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Vulkan

Oren Elliott Products

HA-CO

Market driver

High torsional rigidity without backlash

Market challenge

Zero tolerance for misalignment

Market trend

Advances in coupling technology

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Mining and metals industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Power generation Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in coupling technology

Consolidation of business processes

Couplings with tapper bush

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit

Rexnord

Ruland

Timken

