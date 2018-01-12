“The Latest Research Report Global Retail Self-Checkout Terminals Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In a retail outlet, a self-checkout terminal is a self-service transaction system that enables consumers to make payment for their purchases by themselves. The system offers convenience and privacy as consumers eliminate the need for a cashier or an attendant. Self-checkout terminals include a barcode scanner, touchscreen display, weighing scale, card reader, cash reader, and a deposit unit. In addition, as stated, speed, privacy, and convenience are the key factors that have led to the increased adoption of self-checkout terminals on a wider scale, globally.

Technavios analysts forecast the global retail self-checkout terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retail self-checkout terminals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Diebold Nixdorf

FUJITSU

ITAB Shop Concept

NCR

Pan-Oston

TOSHIBA TEC

Other prominent vendors

ECR Software

IER

PCMS Group

Slabb

Market driver

Growth in retail industry

Market trend

Evolution of NFC technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hybrid Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cash and cashless Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Specialty retailers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Evolution of NFC technology

Identifying shoplifters using innovative technologies

Scan-and-go pay system

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

