Residential robotic vacuum cleaners are the robots that perform cleaning tasks by using suction power and brushes. They are capable of cleaning floors, wall corners, and can also mop the floor. As there has been an increase in the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners globally, and vendors are initiating innovations to increase the reliability, productivity, and performance of the product, this market holds a significant share in the parent market. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners can be used to clean floors, pool, gutters, windows, and lawns. However, in the scope of this report, we have considered only residential robotic vacuum cleaners that are used to clean floors. Therefore, from the perspective of market sizing, the scope of the market is defined by various inclusions and exclusions that have been considered as described in the table below.
Technavios analysts forecast the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of residential robotic vacuum cleaner.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Dyson
ILIFE
iRobot
Neato Robotics
Samsung Electronics
Other prominent vendors
ECOVACS
Hanool Robotics
Pentair
Philips
Yujin Robot
Market driver
Busy lifestyles in urban areas
Market challenge
Emergence of low-cost vendors
Market trend
Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Five forces analysis
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CHARGING
Segmentation by type of charging
Comparison by type of charging
Manual charging Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Automatic charging Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by type of charging
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Robot vacuum cleaner only Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Robot vacuum cleaner and mop Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners
Increasing concern for health and hygiene
E-commerce as a platform for product sales
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendor overview
Dyson
ILIFE
iRobot
Neato Robotics
Samsung Electronics
