Reefers are refrigerated containers that constantly supply air from the bottom of the container to distribute uniform chillness across the container through specific T-shaped decking. These containers are used to carry food and beverage as well as pharmaceutical products. Depending on the size and volume, reefer containers can be 20ft standard and 20ft high cube, 40ft standard and 40ft high cube, and 45ft wide high cube containers. The lessors purchase the reefer containers from container manufacturers and lease it to cargo players or shippers, container fleet management companies, individual goods manufacturers, and other service sector players, at a particular lease rate and lease volume depending upon the size of the containers. The lease rates of the containers also vary with two other factors, the age of the containers and the duration of the lease period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global reefer container leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reefer container leasing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of outstanding leased reefer containers in the market in each year of the forecast period.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Reefer Container Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Beacon Intermodal Leasing
CAI International
Seaco
SeaCube Container Leasing
Textainer
Triton International
Other prominent vendors
CARU Container
China COSCO Shipping
Touax Container Solutions
Market driver
Rising dominance of leasing players in global reefer container market
Market challenge
Fluctuations in reefer container prices
Market trend
Growing trade in refrigerated goods
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
