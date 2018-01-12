“The Latest Research Report Europe Conveyor Systems Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Rubber is an elastic polymeric substance that is made by drying and coagulating the latex of rubber trees. It is also manufactured using fractional distillation of naphtha, which is a crude oil derivative. Reclaimed rubber, the low-cost substitute for natural and synthetic rubber, is manufactured by recycling scrapped tires, tubes, and factory rubber wastes using chemical devocalization process. Reclaimed rubber is used as an extender in rubber compounding for manufacturing critical rubber products such as dock fenders, mats, conveyor belts, and semi-pneumatic tires.
Technavios analysts forecast the global reclaimed rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reclaimed rubber market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Reclaimed Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
Key vendors
Fishfa Rubbers
GRP
Rolex Reclaim
Sun Exim
Swani Rubber Industries
Other prominent vendors
Arihant Oil & Chemicals
DEV RUBBER FACTORY
Gangamani
High Tech Reclaim
MSS Rubber & reclaims
Minar Reclamation
Miracle Rubbers
Revlon Rubbers
Sapphire Reclaim Rubber
SASA Rubbers
Market driver
Increasing demand for reclaimed rubber in APAC
Market challenge
Price fluctuations of crude oil
Market trend
Increasing demand for reclaimed rubber tires from automotive industry
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
