About Racket Sports Equipment
Of the three racket sports discussed in this report, tennis has the highest participation
rates. The sale of tennis equipment is related to the number of tennis players and their frequency of playing. Owing to an increase in the number of participants in several small and big tournaments, and an increase in the number of frequent players, the demand for tennis equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period. Several events and tournaments are being organized nowadays, which encourages people to participate in the sport. The growing interest in the sport, frequent replacement of tennis balls and rackets, and an increase in the number of tournaments are among the factors contributing to the growth of tennis equipment market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global racket sports equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global racket sports equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of racket sports equipment to individual consumers across the globe in 2016.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amer Sports
Babolat
HEAD
Tecnifibre
YONEX
Other prominent vendors
Goode Sport
ASICS
DUNLOP
GAMMA Sports
Li-Ning
PACIFIC
PowerAngle
Prince Global Sports
ProKennex
Slazenger
Solinco
Market driver
Increase in number of tournaments
Market challenge
High cost of equipment
Market trend
Increased use of nanomaterials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by retail format
Market segmentation by retail format
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Global racket sports equipment market by product type
Global tennis equipment market
Global badminton equipment market
Global squash equipment market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global racket sports equipment market by geography
Racket sports equipment market in the Americas
Racket sports equipment market in APAC
Racket sports equipment market in Europe
Racket sports equipment market in MEA
PART 09: Market drivers
