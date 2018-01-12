The global POS restaurant management systems market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2017-2026, and surpass nearly US$ 30 Bn in revenues by the end of forecast period. According to the report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) titled “POS Restaurant Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” evolutions in end-user demand, combined with incorporation of latest technology are driving the growth of the POS restaurant management system market. Focus on offering ease of use and affordability are among the key trends for the POS restaurant management system vendors.

The report offers a detailed analysis on the POS restaurant management systems market, giving readers key insights on the factors that are impacting this market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of types, end user, application, and component. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented on the basis of mobile POS terminal and fixed POS terminal. By end user, the market has been segmented on the basis of full-service restaurant and quick-service restaurant. The key application segments of the POS restaurant management systems include delivery management, order management, billing, stock & inventory management. The key segments on the basis of components include hardware, software, and support.

By type, mobile POS terminals are likely to remain the most lucrative segment, in terms of value during the assessment period. Mobile POS terminals offer a level of flexibility and portability, which is a key reason for their increasing adoption among end users. Currently, full-service restaurants will continue to be the leading end-users of POS restaurant management systems market, where quick service restaurants are likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.

In addition to these detailed segmentation, the report also analyzes the market in the key regions of North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). According to the report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to be one of the most lucrative markets for POS restaurant management system globally. The market in APEJ is driven by increasing proliferation of restaurants in China and India, where a booming middle class is driving the sales in the eating and dining out segment.

Some of the leading companies operating in the this market include Revel Systems POS, AccuPOS, Ingenico Group, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EPOS now, Lavu, Verifone System, TouchBistro, PAX Technology, and Clover.

