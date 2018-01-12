“The Report Global ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About ENT Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy Devices

The ENT endoscopes market is driven by the new-generation flexible video scopes. These are less traumatic and provide improved visualization for the surgeons. The increasing cases of sinusitis, ear infections, and sleep disorders are driving the growth of the ENT endoscopes market. Obesity and older adult population contribute to the increasing use of these devices. Surgeries related to the head and neck region that are inaccessible for surgeries are expected to increase over the forecast period. These surgeries include transnasal endoscopic pituitary gland surgery, tumor resection, and complex ear surgery. However, the preference for non-invasive procedures such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and other imaging technologies challenge the market growth for ENT endoscopes. Olympus is the leading manufacturer of these devices followed by Karl Storz and Arthrex.

Technavios analysts forecast the global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global ENT Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aesculap

Karl Storz

Olympus

Teleflex

Other prominent vendors

Arthrex

ENDOSERVICE

Fujifilm

Henke-Saas, Wolf

Maxerendoscopy

PENTAX Medical

Richard Wolf

Sopro-Comeg (Acteon Group)

Market driver

Growing elderly population with respiratory disorders

Market challenge

Superbug outbreak a major challenge to the manufacturers

Market trend

Increasing preference for endoscopic middle ear surgery

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

