About Industrial Valves
The oil and gas industry is one of the major end-users of industrial valves. The industry contributes a significant share in terms of the overall market revenue. Owing to the criticality of processes carried out in the oil and gas sector and the need to transport fluids from one stage of the process to another, industrial valves find increased applications in this sector. The industrial valves ensure smooth operations by regulating and controlling the movement of fluids.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial valves market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial valves market in oil and gas industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report includes revenue generated through the sales made by the products, by end users, and by geography. It also includes the revenue generated through the maintenance and after-sales services carried out by the market vendors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Cameron
Emerson
Flowserve
Pentair
AVK
Other prominent vendors
4matic
A V Valves
Alfa Laval
Brooksbank
Cameroon
Camtech Valves
CIRCOR Energy
Crane
Crescent Valves
Curtiss-Wright
Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves
FMC
GE
Honeywell International
IMI
KSB
CVC Valves
Microfinish Valves
MIR VALVE
MRC Global
Neway Group Holdings
Oliver Valves
OMB Valve Group
Pentair
Rotork
SAMSON Controls
Teji Valve Group
Valmax
Valvitalia Group
Velan
Market driver
Government regulations to curb environmental degradation
Market challenge
Uncertainties in oil and gas sector due to price fluctuation
Market trend
Rising number of mergers and acquisitions
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Market definition
Key vendors
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Ball valves
Plug valves
Gate valves
Globe valves
Butterfly valves
Other valves
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
EMEA
Americas
APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
Government regulations to curb environmental degradation
Increased applications of valves in oil and gas industry
Growth in global pipeline transportation
PART 09: Impact of drivers
