Global Image Sensors Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

(Image Sensors Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021)

IMAGE SENSORS MARKET INSIGHTS:

Image Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The image sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology which includes CMOS and CCD images sensors. CMOS image sensor is gaining more and more market share due to their lower power consumption compared to CCD image sensors. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of applications which includes mobile phones, PCs, digital still cameras, automotive, security and surveillance, aerospace, healthcare and others. Mobile phone cameras are replacing digital still photography and are gaining a great market share. Security and surveillance application is gaining market in emerging markets such as India where security camera market is growing at a good pace. Healthcare is another application where image sensors are gaining popularity. Minimally invasive surgeries are increasing where demand for high-quality imaging devices is high. Hence, the market for medical imaging sensors is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Other segments include by operating spectrum and array type.

Regionally North America has the highest market share. North American market is driven by highly developed applications market. The market for smartphones, PCs, medical devices and other applications is significantly big and hence the demand for quality image sensors is also high. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a high CAGR for the forecasted period. In terms of production Asia Pacific leads the market. Japanese companies are highest manufacturers of image sensors.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market. Key companies profiled in the report are Aptina Imaging Corporation, Canon Inc., CMOSis N.V., E2V Technologies PLC, Fujifilm, GalaxyCore Inc., Galaxycore Inc., Himax Imaging Inc, Nikon, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., Sharp Corporation, SK Hynix Inc, SK Hynix Inc., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Teledyne Dalsa Inc. and Toshiba Corporation.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Image Sensors market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Image Sensors market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Image Sensors market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market Segments included in the report:

Global Image Sensors market by Technology

CMOS Image Sensors

BSI Image Sensors

FSI Image Sensors

CCD Image Sensors

Global Image Sensors market by Applications

Mobile Phones Images Sensor

Smart Phones Image Sensors

Multimedia Phones Image Sensors

Personal Computers Image Sensors

Laptop Images Sensor

Desktop Image Sensors

Tablet Pc Image Sensors

Digital Cameras Image Sensors

Security And Surveillance Image Sensors

Automotive Image Sensors

Medical Image Sensors

Aerospace Image Sensors

Gaming Image Sensors

Other Image Sensors

Image Sensors market by Operating Spectrum

Image Sensors by Visible Spectrum

Global Image Sensors by Invisible Spectrum

Images Sensors by Array Type

Linear Image Sensors Market

Area Image Sensors Market

