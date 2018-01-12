Global Depression Treatment Therapy Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Depression Treatment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020
GLOBAL DEPRESSION TREATMENT MARKET INSIGHT:
Global depression treatment market is facing stiff decline. The market is expected to grow at low CAGR of 1% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. One of the major factors for such low growth is a rapid decline in the revenue of branded drug manufacturers and growing strength of generic drug manufacturers. The patent cliff has caused a decline in revenues ranging from few million dollars to billions. The patent expiration and generic drug manufacturers gaining license to manufacturers have forced many branded drug manufacturers to either stop their R&D or to reduce budgets. There are very limited number of new drugs in the pipeline. Branded drugs sales have declined from $15 billion in 2006 to $9 billion in 2013. Decline in revenues is majorly due to fall in the price of once expensive drugs by over 50-90 percent. Volume shipment is still high and increasing especially in emerging markets.
However, markets for therapies using medical devices such as Vagus nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and smartphones is rising. The devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%. The introduction of virtual reality in the treatment of disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorders is also driving the market.
North America and Europe currently are the leading markets. They make up for 70% of the total depression treatment market. The markets are driven by high awareness regarding depression and availability of drugs and therapies. However, the patent cliff has caused a decline in the growth rates of the market. Asia Pacific will have the highest growth rate. Recently the discussion over effects of depression on the economies has been going on. Countries such as India, China and Japan are spending on the research of new treatment methods for treating depression. It is expected that new Asian companies could develop new branded drugs in the near future.
Market Segments included in the report:
Type of Depression
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
Major Depression
Dysthymia Disorder
Postpartum Depression
Atypical Depression
Psychotic Depression
Bipolar Disorder
Depression Drugs
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Atypical Antidepressants
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Depression Treatment Devices
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator
Deep Brain Stimulator
Virtual Reality Therapy
Vagus Nerve Simulator
Smart Phone Applications
COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Forest Labs
Sun Pharma
Eli Lily And Company
Lundbeck A/S
Johnson And Johnson
Merck And Co.
AstraZeneca
Novartis
Sanofi-Aventis
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Cyberonics Inc. (Livanova)
Aleva Neurotherapeutics
Bristol Myers Squibb
Mayo Clinic
Neurostar
