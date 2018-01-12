“The Latest Research Report Freight Trucking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
According to TMR, the global freight trucking market is slated to report a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2025. If the growth pace holds true, the global freight trucking market will reach US$6,252.81 bn by the end of 2025, as against US$3,844.76 bn in 2016. On the back of exhibiting high demand, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in 2016. Besides this, the market is set to witness steadily rising demand from North America. Among the various truck types, the demand from the lorry trunk segment has been the highest.
Global Freight Trucking Market: Overview
The Freight Trucking market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, where in the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in Freight Trucking market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the Freight Trucking market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), and volume (in million tons), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Global Freight Trucking Market: Scope of the Study
The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Freight Trucking market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players of Freight Trucking present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different types of Freight Trucking used across all the regions.
Global Freight Trucking Market: Key Segments
The global freight trucking market has been segmented on the basis of type, size, end user, distance and cargo type. By truck type, the global freight trucking market has been segmented into lorry tank, truck trailer, refrigerated truck, flatbed truck and others. On the basis of size, the global market has been segmented into heavy trucks, medium trucks, light trucks and others. By distance, the market has been segmented into less than fifty miles, fifty one to hundred miles, hundred one to two hundred miles, and two hundred miles to five hundred miles and above five hundred miles. On the basis of cargo type, the market has been segmented into dry bulk goods, oil and diesel, postal and others. The market has been further segmented on the basis of end user such as oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and healthcare and food and beverages. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the Freight Trucking market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Moreover, report also provides in depth study of Size of Freight Trucking market and types of Size. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Freight Trucking market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. In competitive landscape report includes in depth study of top players of Freight Trucking market. The comprehensive Freight Trucking market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.
Global Freight Trucking Market: Regional Analysis
On the basis of country, North America market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the Freight Trucking and its types. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the Freight Trucking market.
Companies Mentioned in Report
Cargo Carriers (Johannesburg, Gauteng), United Parcel Service Inc. (Georgia, United States), FedEx Corporation (Tennessee, United States), Ceva Holdings LLC, (London, United Kingdom), Tuma Transport (Johannesburg, South Africa), Swift Transportation (Harare, Zimbabwe), Interlogix Private Limited (Durban), Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated, (Bremen, Germany), Transtech Logistic (Johannesburg, South Africa), Procet Freight (South Africa),Concargo Private Limited (South Africa), Werner Enterprise (Omaha, Nebraska) among others are some of the major players operating within the global Freight Trucking market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Global Freight Trucking market is segmented as follows:-
Global Freight Trucking Market, By Type
Lorry Tank
Truck Trailer
Refrigerated Truck
Flatbed Truck
Others
Global Freight Trucking Market, By Size
Heavy Trucks
Medium Trucks
Light Trucks
Global Freight Trucking Market, By Distance
50 Miles or Less
51 to 100 Miles
101-200 Miles
201-500 Miles
Above 501 Miles
Global Freight Trucking Market, By Cargo Type
Dry Bulk Goods
Oil and Diesel
Postal
Others
Global Freight Trucking Market, By End User
Oil and Gas
Industrial and Manufacturing
Defense
Energy and Mining
Chemicals
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
Food and Beverages
Global Freight Trucking Market, By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global Freight Trucking Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Key Market Indicators
4.5. Africa Freight Trucking Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2025
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn)
4.5.2. Market Volume Projections (Million tons)
4.6. Price Trend Analysis
4.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Market Outlook
5. Global Freight Trucking Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type
5.1. Definitions
5.2. Key Trends
5.3. Global Freight Trucking Market Size (US$ Bn and Bn Units) Forecast, By Type, 2015 – 2025
5.3.1. Lorry Tank
5.3.2. Truck Trailer
5.3.3. Refrigerated Truck
5.3.4. Flatbed Truck
5.3.5. Others
5.4. Type Comparison Matrix
5.5. Market Attractiveness By Type
