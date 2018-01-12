Mahoney Family Dentistry’s Restorative and Cosmetic Dentistry can help patients smile brightly and with confidence.

[SOUTH BEND, 1/12/2018] – Mahoney Family Dentistry, a dental practice in South Bend, Indiana, provides patients with oral health services that keep their teeth bright and healthy, as well as boost their self-confidence. The practice brings out clients’ best smile with treatments like dental implants and teeth whitening.

Restorative and Cosmetic Dentistry Services

Dentists at Mahoney Family Dentistry gives patients of all ages quality dental services, whether it’s an elderly in need of implants or a teenager requiring whitening services. The company’s services include:

• Root Canal Therapy – Infections or abscesses can occur within the teeth, and root canal therapy will treat the infection. Dental crowns will be attached after the therapy.

• Fillings – For teeth destroyed by decay, fillings help restore the damaged areas with resin or amalgam.

• Whitening – The clinic has developed a program called Whitening for Life, to give patients a way to keep their teeth clean and white every year. Patients receive a whitening tray that they can have refilled every year for upkeep.

• Implants – Implants can be used to replace a single tooth or as many as needed. With these implants, patients will feel as if they were never missing any teeth in the first place.

Different patients have different needs regarding oral health, which is why their office offers services that not only make their patients look good but feel good and healthy, too.

About Mahoney Family Dentistry

Located in Indiana, Mahoney Family Dentistry provides quality dental services to patients of all ages. Their patients’ overall health is just as important as their teeth, and it is reflected in the values the dentists follow – high standards, education, and trust.

For more information, visit http://www.mahoneydds.com.