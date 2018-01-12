“The Report Global Door Closer Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
The door closer market has been witnessing growth across regions due to the increasing awareness of high-tech security systems among various end-users and easy operations of such equipment. Also, there has been an impact in the market due to the deployment of smart solutions in the developed and developing economies. Also, the major reason that drives the market is the increasing security concerns across regions, which is mandating the need for the installation of such high-security door closer systems at residential and commercial spaces. With changing technology, vendors are offering door closers with highly-sophisticated security systems like the fire alarm technology. This model of the door closer offered by certain vendors offers fire protection actuator, which is ideal for swing door drive with an integrated smoke switch. The door closers market is also impacted by the growth in residential buildings across regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Americas. The residential market is growing at a fast pace, and there has been a growing interest in home improvements. The home improvement market is also steadily growing due to which there will be a positive impact on the door closer market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global door stopper market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/964423
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global door stopper market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of door stopper.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Door Stopper Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
DORMA
GEZE
Stanley Security Solutions
Yale
Other prominent vendors
Cal-Royal Products
Allegion
Oubao Security Technology
Suzhou Fuerda Industry
ABUS
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964423/global-door-closer-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Rapid growth in commercial real estate market
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Resistance capacity of door closers
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Energy-efficient door closers
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964423/global-door-closer-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01:Executive summary
PART 02:Scope of the report
PART 03:Research Methodology
PART 04:Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05:Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06:Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global automatic door closer market
Global manual door closer market
PART 07:Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Global door closer market for residential end-users
Global door closer market for commercial end-users
PART 08:Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Global door closer market in APAC
Global lock market in EMEA
Global lock market in Americas
PART 09:Market drivers
PART 10:Impact of drivers
PART 11:Market challenges
PART 12:Impact of drivers and challenges
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments