About Industrial Monitors
Industrial monitors are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as smart factories, mining operations, marine ports, food and beverage, oil rigs, and energy management. The ruggedness of industrial display differentiates these monitors from residential and commercial monitors. Industrial monitors are usually made of rugged materials to withstand the impact of harsh environments in both indoor and outdoor applications.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.61% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial monitors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AAEON
Advantech
Hope Industrial Systems
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
Axiomtek
Barco
Beckhoff Automation
Computer Dynamics (CIMTEC Automation)
Edge Electronics
Honeywell
Kontron
Litemax Electronics
National Instruments
OmniVision Technologies
Pepperl+Fuchs
RGB Spectrum
SECU6
Sparton
Market driver
Rapid obsolescence of technology leading to faster replacement
Market challenge
Increasing volatility in business and industrial environment
Market trend
Emergence of immersive virtual reality
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01:Executive summary
PART 02:Scope of the report
PART 03:Research Methodology
PART 04:Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05:Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06:Market segmentation by screen size
Market overview
Global industrial monitors market by 12″-17″ screen size
Global industrial monitors market by above 17″ screen size
Global industrial monitors market by below 12″ screen size
PART 07:Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Global industrial monitors market in process industry
Global industrial monitors market in discrete industry
PART 08:Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Industrial monitors market in Americas
Industrial monitors market in EMEA
Industrial monitors market in APAC
