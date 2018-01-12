“The Report Global Automation Industrial Monitors Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Industrial Monitors

Industrial monitors are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as smart factories, mining operations, marine ports, food and beverage, oil rigs, and energy management. The ruggedness of industrial display differentiates these monitors from residential and commercial monitors. Industrial monitors are usually made of rugged materials to withstand the impact of harsh environments in both indoor and outdoor applications.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial monitors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AAEON

Advantech

Hope Industrial Systems

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Axiomtek

Barco

Beckhoff Automation

Computer Dynamics (CIMTEC Automation)

Edge Electronics

Honeywell

Kontron

Litemax Electronics

National Instruments

OmniVision Technologies

Pepperl+Fuchs

RGB Spectrum

SECU6

Sparton

Market driver

Rapid obsolescence of technology leading to faster replacement

Market challenge

Increasing volatility in business and industrial environment

Market trend

Emergence of immersive virtual reality

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01:Executive summary

PART 02:Scope of the report

PART 03:Research Methodology

PART 04:Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05:Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06:Market segmentation by screen size

Market overview

Global industrial monitors market by 12″-17″ screen size

Global industrial monitors market by above 17″ screen size

Global industrial monitors market by below 12″ screen size

PART 07:Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Global industrial monitors market in process industry

Global industrial monitors market in discrete industry

PART 08:Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Industrial monitors market in Americas

Industrial monitors market in EMEA

Industrial monitors market in APAC

