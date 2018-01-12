Online shopping has crossed the realms of being merely a shopping experience. Today, e-commerce companies have turned themselves into a friend, well-wisher, empathiser and problem solver for their customers. Through a vigorous social media presence, major e-commerce players struck the right chord with the customers most of the times in 2017. Let’s have a look into the trends in detail, brought to us by a deep analysis by CBScore.

Amazon India remained as one of the major rulers with over 81 lakh Facebook followers, with their 658 posts garnering a total of 5,047,098 likes, 101,842 comments and 225,102 shares. The year ended with an impressive CBScore of 0.033. Needless to say, regular major sales with lots of money invested in marketing did the trick for them. Meanwhile, home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart edged past Amazon India on the CBScore front with a score of 0.114, like score of 0.336 and a solid fan base of more than 77 lakh.

Interestingly, ShopClues did extremely well with a good number of posts (600), an average of 4,172 likes per post and a CBScore of 0.026. Jabong also did well with a healthy CB Score of 0.034, an impressive Like Score of 0.101 and a total of 765 posts. Myntra kept its 43 lakh plus followers with 724 posts, a Like Score of 0.205 and a good CB Score of 0.069.

Other mid-size e-commerce companies are gearing up to bring the competition to the market rulers, which will surely make the customers happy with more discounts and offers in this year.