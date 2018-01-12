Prime Watches, a well-known online retail is offering an exciting range of timepieces from Tissot for sale. Tissot has traditionally been one of the leading brands of watches in the world.

The company has sorted some of the latest design of Tissot watches in order to meet up with the changing fashion tastes of wearer.

Tissot Tradition T063.639.11.067.00

Tissot Tradition T063.639.11.067.00 is an ideal option for men who like watches with a conventional touch. The analog model comes with a 42 mm steel case and has a round shape. The silver bezel of the watch creates a dazzle in the wrist of the wearer. It has a stainless steel strap which has a flawless ornamentation.

The sapphire crystal glass cover which offers protection from scratches of all types. The timepiece has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and is safe from all water relates issues. The day date window is at the 3 o’clock position. Therefore users can notice is quite easily. The watch has a 2 year warranty.

Tissot Classic Tradition T063.610.36.037.00

Tissot Classic Tradition T063.610.36.037.00 on the other hand is meant who prefer a more simple style. The watch has a 42mm white dial which offers subtle touch with a rose gold bezel and hands. The timepiece’s clean architecture helps in creating a bold appeal. They can be worn with both formal and daily outfits. It also adds a touch of elegance to the personality of the wearer without any sort of exaggeration. The watch evokes a unique sense of nostalgia.

The watch has a white color dial and has a leather strap which offers optimum level of comfort. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters which provides a high level of protection from any type of water related problems. The watch has a date display and comes with a 2 year warranty.

Tissot T Lady T71.0.326.32

Tissot T Lady T71.0.326.32 is perfect for ladies who want to add a touch of dignity to their personality. It comes with a 26 mm case made from steel which offers a high level of strength. The watch has a rectangular silver dial which attracts instant attention. The strap has been made from black leather and offers wearers with a high level of comfort.

The golden bezel enhances the look of the timepiece. There is a push and pull feature on the right side of watch. It also has a sapphire glass cover which offers a high level of clarity and is highly scratch resistant. The water resistance capacity of this watch is up to a distance of 30 meters and protects the watch from any type of damage caused by water.

The price of these watches tend to vary a lot. Keeping an eye on the special offers and discounts can help buyers to estimate their budget and buy timepieces of their choice. New watch models are added to the website on a regular basis.

