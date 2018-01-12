Market Highlights:

The global disk based data fabric market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies and increasing demand for data protection and emerging need for business agility and accessibility. Moreover, increasing demand for disk based data fabric across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is driving the growth of the global market.

The global Disk Based Data Fabric Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the disk based data fabric market in North America owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Denodo Technologies, Global IDs, IBM Corporation, Informatica, NetApp Inc. and Oracle Corporation in this region. Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future.

Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth in the market is also attributed to increasing focus of business organizations towards real time streaming analytics and growing adoption of disk based data fabric by small and medium organizations.

The global disk based data fabric market is projected to reach USD 35 billion at a CAGR of over 25% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Disk Based Data Fabric Market Segmentation:

The global disk based data fabric market is segmented on the basis of the organization size, application and vertical. The organization size segment is classified small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. However, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the disk based data fabric market.

Whereas, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate across the globe over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for data protection services and growing need for mobility of data from small and medium enterprises segment.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for data protection solutions across different industry verticals in this region.

The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the the growing demand for consistent data management. Also, early adoption of data management systems in North America is likely to lead the market.

Regional Analysis:

The global disk based data fabric market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud based technologies across various industry verticals.

