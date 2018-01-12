Market Scenario:

Dairy desserts are produced from milk. It is usually termed as a sweet food which concludes the main meal. Dairy desserts are extremely popular all over the world. Most popular dairy desserts include ice cream, yogurt, custard, sherbet, pudding, and others. Desserts are generally not considered as a primary source of nutrition but dairy desserts do contain significant nutrients. Like any dairy product provides nutrients including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B12. They are available in different attractive packaging to grab the attention of the consumers.

Dairy desserts provide dairy nutrients along with the taste of sweetness for which it is gaining popularity across the globe. The rise in disposable income followed by increasing demand for sweet dishes is driving the growth of the dairy desserts market. The rise in demand for ice cream products from consumers of all age group is another factor that contributes to the growth of the market.

Continuous innovations and addition of various new flavors along with attractive packaging is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, due to growing concern of lactose-intolerance, manufacturers are focusing on lactose- free dairy desserts which is enhancing the growth of dairy desserts market. However, the product seasonality is a restraint for the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Dairy Desserts Market are Parmalat S.p.A (Italy), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), General Mills (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Danone (France).

Key Findings:

Strawberry and cookies n’ cream is the most popular flavors in ice cream for the U.S. market.

Private-label dairy desserts are comparatively cheaper which is increasing the demand for the same rapidly

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, dairy desserts are segmented into ice cream, yogurt, custard, sherbet, puddings, and others. Among all, the ice cream segment dominates the market and holds a major market share globally. New flavors and innovations by manufacturers are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the yogurt segment is anticipated to gain a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, dairy desserts market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, paper, and others. Among all, the paper and plastic segments are expected to be the fastest growing segments.

On the basis of sales channel, dairy desserts market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade. Among them, the off-trade segment is dominating the market. Availability of wide range of products followed by the convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global dairy desserts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by Europe. High consumption of desserts in Europe is driving the growth of dairy desserts in this region. In Asia Pacific, New Zealand and Australia are the major contributors of dairy desserts market followed by India.

North America is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of dairy desserts market in North America. Increasing product range and high focus on marketing by the key players are expected to grow the dairy desserts market in the rest of the world.