Brew Dr. Kombucha puts emphasis on high-quality organic tea, along with other high-quality ingredients, to produce authentic Kombucha.

[Portland, 01/10/2018] — Kombucha has been around for a long time, but, along with workout routines and nutritional plans, it has become more popular than ever. It is a health drink made by Brew Dr. Kombucha from fermented tea. So, it is as much a source of probiotics as other types of fermented food such as yogurt and kimchi.

Brew Dr. Kombucha offers in-house produced Kombucha made from organic tea and botanicals. It uses high-quality organic tea for every batch it produces, hence preserving the quality that the company is well-known for.

A Tea Company before Anything Else

Brew Dr. Kombucha is, before anything else, a tea company—one that operates eight teahouses, at that. Therefore, it prioritizes quality in every batch of health drink it makes. From the choice of materials to the time of bottling, it makes sure that it provides only excellent organic products.

The tea company is committed to high-quality organic tea and botanicals to produce organic 100% raw Kombucha that has gained popularity in the US and Canada. Furthermore, it avoids any shortcuts in the production and fermentation process, so the product is well-made traditional Kombucha.

A Company that Values Authenticity

Brew Dr. Kombucha uses high-quality organic ingredients because it values authenticity. The tea company wants its range of flavors to stand on their own, but it doesn’t neglect the essence of Kombucha. As such, it uses the right ingredients to produce batch after batch of healthy drinks packed with probiotics or good bacteria.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha is a distributor of organic 100% raw Kombucha across the United States and Canada. It offers in-house produced drinks made from organic tea, and botanicals such as dried herbs, roots and fruits. Every batch provides high-quality products because the company does not entertain any shortcuts that may reduce overall quality.

In addition to leaf-to-bottle drinks, the tea company operates eight teahouses that also only use whole, organic ingredients.

