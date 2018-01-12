The multi-awarded vehicle dealership meticulously examines every car in their inventory to provide customers with quality automobiles that come with incentives.

[RALEIGH, 1/10/2017] – Buying a used vehicle without certified pre-owned (CPO) status may lead to maintenance problems in the future. In contrast, Auction Direct USA ensures that their customers do not experience any problems with their purchase, offering thoroughly inspected CPO vehicles bundled with warranties.

Worry-Free Investments

Auction Direct USA’s car inventory consists of the finest pre-owned vehicles in the market today. Every certified pre-owned vehicle comes with a CarFax Certified accident-free assurance and history report to support its authenticity.

In addition, the company offers well-known brands. The company shares, “Auction Direct USA also carries the most popular certified pre owned vehicles among used car buyers. From Hondas, Toyotas and Nissans to America’s best-selling Ford F-150, Chevrolets and Fords, you’re sure to find the vehicle you want at a price you can afford.”

To further ensure the quality of their vehicles, the company subjects their cars to a rigorous 125-point pre-owned vehicle inspection certification test. The company’s team examines the following components for any deficiencies to complete this test:

1. Engine

2. Transmission

3. HVAC

4. Brakes and Suspension

5. Belts and Hoses

6. Major Electronics

Trustworthy Warranties and Guarantees

Auction Direct USA’s vehicles are not just quality checked; they also come with reliable warranties. The company adds, “Our guarantee provides 5 day or 500 mile money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your purchase! It’s as simple as that. We believe in the quality and dependability of our used cars.”

Moreover, the company also provides various incentives for their customers, including fully customizable warranties with a free state inspection and vehicle maintenance.

About Auction Direct USA

A member of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) with two superstores in Raleigh, NC and Rochester, NY, Auction Direct USA is one of the top used car dealerships in the entire country. As Auto Dealer Monthly’s #1 National Retailer of the Year from 2009 to 2011, Auction Direct USA, with its expanding network of car stores, remains one of the best budget-friendly choices for vehicle buyers in the U.S.

Visit the https://www.auctiondirectusa.com website today for more information.