The Path of Exile site has been updated with an inside look at how one of the game's Undying monsters.

Developers felt that the Undying had become a “relatively unremarkable monster type” and wanted to do something more to make it stand out in the game. To that end, the team went through a series of planning stages to create something unique for the race throughout the game.

While planning the monster composition of Act Three, developers wanted to introduce an interesting mechanic that would play with the ruined nature of the City of Sarn. As the first Act that had buildings, Act Three contained transitions from indoors to outdoors within the same map. They wanted to take advantage of this by designing a monster type that strongly played into this mechanic.

The plan was this: City Stalkers (later renamed to The Undying) were undead beings who roamed the shaded areas of Sarn, wrapped in bandages. They couldn’t tolerate the light and would never leave the shade.

Their intention with the player’s first experience of Act Three was that the first area would be very quiet, with no monsters to fight outdoors. Upon venturing into the shade, though, players would be charged by deadly City Stalkers and would have to retreat to the safety of the sun. Their experience with the rest of the Act would involve a game of caring very much which areas were shaded, while occasionally being forced to step out of the light to travel between buildings.

Because of their early encounters with the City Stalkers, they would fear every moment spent out of sunlight, as it is one step away from being swarmed by the deadliest monsters in Path of Exile. Developers intended for City Stalkers to have immense life regeneration, preventing players from making reasonable progress past them.

Later in the Act Three storyline, players would earn the ability to harm City Stalkers, allowing them access to areas that were previously off-limits (similar to what you’d encounter in a game like Metroid). Suddenly the one-sided fights would become more fair, and revenge could be exacted. Developers’s intention was that this ability would come in the form of a white Support Gem which, while supporting your primary damage skill, would let you harm City Stalkers and would turn off their life regeneration.

Developers found this idea really compelling because they liked to experiment with extreme ideas. They wanted Path of Exile to be brutal, and took every opportunity to achieve that.