According to the DMDC (Defense Manpower Data Center), there are 1,127,831 active troops in the U.S. military. There are five different branches of the armed services in America: Army, Coast Guard, Navy, Marine Corps and Air force. The army members need to go for an extended stay with their troops and families. Four out of these five armed services have own-branded lodging properties except armed service. The armed service members often use hotels and other lodging options while traveling or staying in a city. Furthermore, the other four branches of military service in the USA: Guard, Navy, Marine Corps and Air force have branded accommodation options still the family members and service members need to stay in hotels or apartments while waiting for the housing allotments by the authority. These service members can take benefit of extended stay hotels for their temporary living.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of the Weekly Hotels shared our military service officials often go for some missions and official projects and they need to stay there for a longer time. They need exclusive access to conference and meeting rooms during such projects for long hours. Also, they deserve the best standard of living. The extended stay hotels are available to serve the people who serve our country. The weekly stay hotels provide extra spaced rooms, quality living and exclusive benefits to service members. Furthermore, they can get the exclusive use of conference room and meeting rooms in a highly secure way to support their work confidentiality.

The spokesperson of the company shared another scenario while the service people need to go for an extended stay. The scenario is while they are transferred to serve in another city and they are still waiting for allotment of service quarter. During this time, the family members of the military service men and women can stay at home like environment supplied by the weekly hotels. The extra spacious rooms, quality furniture, in-room kitchen and many other amenities make their stay the most comfortable. As the stay would be for a longer time, they can cook their food to meet the daily nutrition and food requirements.

According to the shared details, most of extended stay hotels offer weekly rates with a special discount to the military members. Also, there are some weekly hotels which provide guaranteed booking for service people. Some hotels train their staffs, which host military people often to ensure the best services. A wide range of other amenities such as shuttle service, complimentary breakfast, laundry and dry cleaning, access to children media room, so on and so forth make sure the hotel staff serves at their best to the military members and their families.

About Weekly Hotels

The Weekly Hotels is the biggest extended stay hotel search engine which provides choices of more than 40,000 hotels to its users. The users can take benefit of discounted weekly rates and much more by booking their rooms for an extended stay through this portal. https://www.weeklyhotels.com