“The growing health awareness of the consumers and the ongoing wellness trends will continue to boost the flavored tea industry, says RNCOS”

India is one of the largest producers of tea with large network of tea producers, retailers, distributors, auctioneers, exporters and packers. With the passage of time and changes in the consumption pattern, the tea industry has diversified among various varieties that is being offered in the industry at present, as per RNCOS analysis.

According to RNCOS, with the change in drinking habits and lifestyle Indian populace is willing to pay for quality tea. Increasing consumer attention to the product quality, brand loyalty shows a shift from unbranded to the branded products. While the consumption of tea is increasing among the working population, flavored tea is emerging as a health beverage across all age group.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The domestic market potential is yet to be optimized as the industry stakeholders are yet to get a grip on the industry segment. The cconsumers are becoming increasingly conscious about health issues and it has been playing a determining role in the choice of food products. In this case, flavored tea industry is yet to capitalize on its potential”

The increasing consumer base has led to the introduction of new tea flavors which is expected to spur the growth of flavored tea industry in the country. Additionally, Online retailing has also made contribution in spurring the development prospects of the flavored tea market with the advent of tea stop shop by offering wide variety of tea flavors which has revolutionized the way tea is consumed.

