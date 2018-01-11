“The Report Global Processed Snacks Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Processed Snacks
A processed snack is altered from its original form through cooking, drying, salting, freezing, smoking, pickling, canning, baking, or drying during preparation. The global snacks market is set to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. It is segmented into salted snacks, bakery snacks, confectionery, frozen snacks, and other food products. The changes in consumer lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and increased demand for convenience foods have affected the market positively during the forecast period. Also, snack products are largely being consumed as meal replacements. Additionally, the growing demand for tortilla chips, taco shells, corn chips, and a variety of other popular Mexican snacks are slated to drive the market. Extruded snacks that have a higher nutritional value than traditional snacks are gaining momentum, of late. The high demand for extruded snacks drives the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global processed snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed snacks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Processed Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Calbee
General Mills
Hormel Foods
Intersnack Group
Kellogg Company
McCain Foods
PepsiCo
Tyson Foods
Other prominent vendors
Arca Continental
Blue Diamond Growers
Burts Potato Chips
Conagra Brands
Hain Celestial
Haldiram Foods International
Herr Foods
ITC
JFC International
KETTLE FOODS
Link Snacks
Mars
Mondelz International
Old Dutch Foods
Orkla
Snyder’s-Lance
The Kraft Heinz Company
The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World
Tyrrells Potato Crisps
Want Want Holdings
Market driver
Evolving taste preferences
Market challenge
Fluctuations in raw-material costs
Market trend
Technological innovations
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Global snacks market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Global processed snacks market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Savory snacks Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Sweet snacks Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
