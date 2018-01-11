“The Report Global Processed Snacks Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Processed Snacks

A processed snack is altered from its original form through cooking, drying, salting, freezing, smoking, pickling, canning, baking, or drying during preparation. The global snacks market is set to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. It is segmented into salted snacks, bakery snacks, confectionery, frozen snacks, and other food products. The changes in consumer lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and increased demand for convenience foods have affected the market positively during the forecast period. Also, snack products are largely being consumed as meal replacements. Additionally, the growing demand for tortilla chips, taco shells, corn chips, and a variety of other popular Mexican snacks are slated to drive the market. Extruded snacks that have a higher nutritional value than traditional snacks are gaining momentum, of late. The high demand for extruded snacks drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global processed snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed snacks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Processed Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Calbee

General Mills

Hormel Foods

Intersnack Group

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

PepsiCo

Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors

Arca Continental

Blue Diamond Growers

Burts Potato Chips

Conagra Brands

Hain Celestial

Haldiram Foods International

Herr Foods

ITC

JFC International

KETTLE FOODS

Link Snacks

Mars

Mondelz International

Old Dutch Foods

Orkla

Snyder’s-Lance

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World

Tyrrells Potato Crisps

Want Want Holdings

Market driver

Evolving taste preferences

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Fluctuations in raw-material costs

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Technological innovations

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Global snacks market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Global processed snacks market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Savory snacks Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Sweet snacks Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

