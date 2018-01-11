Kansas City, Kansas ( Webnewswire ) January 10, 2018 – Everyday, thousands of Americans are in need of short-term, small-dollar loans that aren’t available from banks or traditional lenders. Nowadays, many Americans are discovering that modern day pawn stores are clean and organized serving consumers from all walks of life. By meeting all the needs and demands of the customers, Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn is now recognized as the “Best Pawn Shop in Kansas City.”

The spokesperson delightedly added, “We’re extremely happy to be recognized as the best pawn shop in the Kansas City area. Come on in and check out our store. We have quality merchandise and great deals! It’s easy and quick to get a loan, pawn an item, or just find something you’ve been looking for. We have a team of very friendly, experienced staff who are committed to working with each and every customer. We are proud of our staff and specialized areas of expertise.”

Out of all the pawn shops in Kansas City , Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn pays top dollar for gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds. For over three decades, our family-owned pawn shop and jewelry store has delivered the loans & inventory that the Kansas City area demands. Our loan officers, sales staff, & GIA (Gemological Institute of America) graduate jewelers are highly trained professionals with years of experience.

The media person also stated, “We place a high value on customer service. Whether you’re buying jewelry for your wife or simply require a short-term or long-term loan, we endeavor to make your pawn shop experience with us enjoyable and beneficial. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer. We want to make sure your pawn shop experience with us is a good one.”

Substantiating the above statement, one of the happy customers of Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn stated, “Well Stocked. This pawn shop is clean, well-organized and friendly. They have a variety of things for decent prices and are very knowledgeable about all their items.”

Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn offers its customers great values on pre-owned goods. All their employees are highly trained to help out everyone who walks through the door, whether it is in sales, purchases, or loans. For more details, visit https://solskc.com

