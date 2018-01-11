Las Vegas, Nevada – January 11, 2018

As of now, the company Mods4cars has a SmartTOP convertible top control available for the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder. “We are very pleased that we can now also offer a SmartTOP solution for this exclusive super sports car,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “The predecessor, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, has already been supported by us for several years.”

The retrofit SmartTOP module enables, among other things, the operation of the top via the console button via One-Touch. Opening and closing the convertible top no longer requires continuously holding down the button. A short tap is enough and the movement of the hood is executed automatically.

Furthermore, the SmartTOP module makes it possible to operate the top remotely from a distance using the original vehicle key. By pressing a key combination on the key fob, the roof can be opened and closed. “The SmartTOP customer can already open their top as they approach their vehicle and start their journey top down,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not required for this function.

This convertible top control from Mods4cars also offers various other additional functions: Windows can be opened and closed separately by remote control. Windows can be programmed to be raised after the top opening. For vehicles with a keyless entry package, the top movement can be triggered by touching the door handle. The operating direction of the top button can be reversed if desired.

All functions are individually programmable. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement. The module can be deactivated at any time. A built in USB port to the SmartTOP module makes it possible to install software updates that are provided free of charge. In addition, the module can be configured via the PC / MAC.

The SmartTOP module comes with a plug-and-play adapter. Connection between SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics is made by simply plugging together. No cables need to be cut, which is why a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing SmartTOP top controls since 2001, for all common convertible modules. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The SmartTOP module for the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder is available for 299.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###