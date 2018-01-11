Global Service Packaging Market Information by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, and others) by Product (Boxes, Bags, Pouches, Papers, and others) by Application (Food, Beverages, Consumer goods, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Service packaging is used at the point of sale to consumers of goods or services. It is any kind of packaging used in a same manner and type. Service packaging aims at the convenience of the end consumers by offering them a handy, durable and flexible packaging. Such packaging is used extensively across applications such as food, beverages and consumer goods. Food as an application has a prominent market for service packaging in various categories such as bakery items, vegetables, fruits, fresh meat, etc. Furthermore, the emerging nations of APAC have shown rapid urbanization along with changing lifestyles. This has fueled the demand for convenience bakery and confectionery items which are extensively available in the retail outlets. This further augments the demand for service packaging in the region.

Regional Analysis of Global Service Packaging Market

APAC dominates the global Service Packaging market with its fastest growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid growth in foods and beverages industries leading to a fast growing service packaging market.

However, North America holds an impressive market share of service packaging market. It is followed by Europe which is expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players of global Service Packaging market report include Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company Inc., Georgia-Pacific Corporation, ITC Ltd., Cascades Inc., International Paper, Graphic Packaging International Inc., DS Smith Plc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging International Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

The report for Global Service Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Access Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/service-packaging-market-1677