The electrifying campaign by IdeateLabs is creating a buzz about UCT, the technology that helps save electricity, while making it safe.

Mumbai, 11th January 2018: Propelled by the successful launch of its previous campaign, RR Kabel is creating a buzz again with its new campaign. Being the pioneer to introduce the patented Unilay Core Technology (UCT) to cables in India, RR Kabel created a digital awareness activation about choosing wires with UCT.

IdeateLabs made a series of videos by personifying Electricity and UCT, and illustrating their friendship. The series starts with Electricity’s search for his best friend, UCT; finally finding him at the RR Kabel factory. The videos that follow highlight the features of RR Kabel’s UCT, and how it helps provide safety, even as it saves on the power bills.

The campaign created curiosity amongst the viewers to know more about UCT and Electricity. Within a short span the campaign received over 32,000 social media engagements & over 34 lakhs video views across online platforms. Even celebrities like Rannvijay Singh, Saina Nehwal & Bani J expressed their joy during the ‘union’ of Electricity & UCT.

The campaign was further amplified on all digital fronts with a novel version of the story going up on a new interactive microsite that gave users an immersive experience.

On the success of the UCT campaign, Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Kabel comments, “Electrical safety is a vital issue, but often neglected thus, we introduced Unilay Core Technology in India. This campaign helped us spread awareness about the need, importance and benefits of using the next-gen (UCT) cables in day-to-day life. This association led us to reach the relevant target audience.”

Chris Higgins, Business Head, IdeateLabs says, “Our challenge was to introduce the brand’s innovative technology and make people understand its importance. In a low-involvement category, where grabbing viewer’s attention is the crucial part, our strategy was to come up with interesting short videos. We breathed life into the two unusual characters – UCT and Electricity. The campaign consists videos of missing UCT – #UCTkodekhakya, followed by the union of Electricity & UCT – #UCTmilgaya and the adventures they have together.”