About Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Probiotics are healthy microorganisms that help to maintain health when taken in sufficient amount. Probiotics dietary supplements are supplements manufactured by combining various strains of probiotics to treat or prevent the occurrence of diseases. Probiotic dietary supplements have various applications including, food and beverages, specialty nutrients, infant formula, and others. The global probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global probiotics market. These products are available as tablets, capsules, powder, and stick forms.

Technavios analysts forecast the global probiotic dietary supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global probiotic dietary supplements market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bayer

Chr. Hansen Holding

DowDuPont

Lallemand

Probi

Other prominent vendors

Attune Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

Deerland Enzymes

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

Nebraska Cultures

Amsterdam – Winclove

NutraScience Labs

Vitakem Nutraceutical

Market driver

Rising awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements

Market challenge

Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market trend

Growing demand for weight management

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Global probiotics market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Global probiotic dietary supplements market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global probiotic dietary supplements market by application 2016

Global probiotic dietary supplements market by application 2021

Global probiotic dietary supplements market by application 2016 and 2021 (% share of revenue)

Global probiotic nutritional supplements market

Global probiotic specialty nutrients market

Global probiotic food and beverages market

Global probiotic infant formula market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Probiotic dietary supplements market in the US

Probiotic dietary supplements market in Japan

Probiotic dietary supplements market in Germany

