Wedding season has already kick-started; time to upgrade your wardrobe with Osman & Sajida’s “Ethnic Collection” designed by talented designer duo Osman Watali and Sajida Nain Watali of ‘Osman & Sajida’ label from Kashmir.

‘Ethnic collection’ by Osman & Sajida is inspired by the rich Indian Heritage, where they have encompassed a deep-rooted culture from different parts of India. The detailing is inspired by traditional Indian crafts and includes appliqué embroidery, color blocking, layering, and paneling.

‘Osman & Sajida’ mentions, “Our store stocks carefully selected designs in Pret as well as Couture wear in fashion range. We have woven our thoughts and innovation to create a line of eclectic bridal designs for the confident bride.”

This festive season get ready to revamp your wardrobe with Osman & Sajida’s Latest Ethnic Collection now available at their Flagship store.

Price Range – 10,000/- onwards

Available At:

Osman and Sajida

Opposite Monalisa Showroom,

Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, 180006.

Instagram – @osmanandsajida

About Osman & Sajida:

Osman & Sajida was established in 2015. It is a beautiful store that stocks carefully curated women’s Pret & Couture range. Our women’s fashion collection offers a healthy mix of handsome classics, electric treasures, good quality staples and a few surprises. We endeavor to make our store hub of all things beautiful and exciting offering unique blend of themes and ideas.