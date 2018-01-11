“The Report Global Popcorn Machine Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Popcorn Machine
A popcorn machine or a popcorn maker is used for popping corn kernels. Popcorn machines come in two categories: commercial models and residential models. There has been an observable shift in consumer patterns across the popcorn industry. People have begun to prefer RTE popcorn to microwaveable popcorn. This is because RTE popcorn can be purchased and consumed conveniently. Many new players like Chia Pop, Pop! Gourmet, and 479 are operating in the RTE popcorn market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global popcorn machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global popcorn machine market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Popcorn Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Conair Corporation
The Legacy Companies
National Presto Industries
Nostalgia Products
Wabash Valley Farms
Other prominent vendors
Great Northern Popcorn Company
Jarden Consumer Solutions
Hamilton Beach Brands
Nordic Ware
Market driver
Surge in product innovation
Market challenge
Decline in microwave popcorn industry
Market trend
Digital temperature control feature in popcorn machines
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Related market: Global popcorn market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market Overview
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Global popcorn machine market by product
Residential Models
Hot air popcorn machine
Round countertop stirring machine /glass machine
Stovetop popcorn machine
Microwave popcorn machine
Global popcorn machine market: Segmentation by commercial models
Comparison by product
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Global popcorn machine market by distribution channel
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas
EMEA
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
