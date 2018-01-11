Market Synopsis of Pressure Pumping

Market Scenario

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: Significant depletion of matured oil fields has forced Oil companies to shift their focus towards drilling activities. Pressure pumping being an essential part of pumping oil from matured oil fields and increased drilling activities to pump oil from unconventional onshore fields is leading to a significant increase in the demand in the Pressure Pumping Market. With the further depletion of oil fields the market for pressure pumping is going to witness further growth due to increasing complexity of pumping oil from shallow oil fields.

North America is the leading region in this market mainly due to large number of major contractors and Companies in this region. North America is poised to growth at a significant pace with the existing competition in the market and heavy investments in R&D for technological development.

Hence the market for Pressure pumping is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Pressure Pumping market are

Weatherford International,

China Oilfield Services Ltd.,

Halliburton Company,

Saipem S.p.A.,

Schlumberger Limited,

Baker Hughes

Superior Energy Services

Study Objectives of Pressure Pumping

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Pressure Pumping market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Pressure Pumping market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Well Type, Services, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Segments

The Pressure pumping market has been segmented on the basis of Well Type as Land and Offshore. On the basis of Services the market has been segmented as cementing, hydraulics and fracturing.

Intended Audience

Pressure pumping Contractors

Pressure pumping Suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

