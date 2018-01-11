Market Highlights

Power Distribution cables are typically used to deliver the electric power, it carries the electricity from transmission tower & delivered it to individual consumers. Due increasing need of electricity, power transmission networks are increases rapidly which ultimately boost the distribution cables market and is expected to register a significant growth of 6% in the next six years.

Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the Power Distribution cables market and expected to retain its majority during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at good pace during the forecast period.

Global Power Distribution Cables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Power Distribution Cable industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Power Distribution Cable market based on Installation, Voltage, & Users.

Key Players

The leading players in the Power Distribution Cables Market are

• Brugg Kabel AG (Switzerland),

• Spina Group (Italy),

• Prysmian Group (Italy),

• General Cable Corporation (U.S.),

• CAE Groupe (France),

• Cavotec (Switzerland),

• SAS Brockskes (Germany),

• ConCab Kabel Ltd. (Germany).

Asia Pacific held the major share within the Power Distribution Cables Market

Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the Power Distribution cables market. Rapid expansions in the industrialization, construction & infrastructure activities as well as growing renewable sector in this region is expected to increase the demand for Power Distribution cables.

Intended Audience

• Power Distribution Cables manufacturers

• Power cables manufacturing companies

• Utility companies

• Power sector consultants and Investment bankers

• Energy & Power Associations

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Study Objectives of Power Distribution Cables Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Power Distribution Cables Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Power Distribution Cables Market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by Installation, by Voltage, and by Users

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Oppurtunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Power Distribution Cables Market, By Installation

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Overhead

5.3. Underground

5.4. Submarine

6. Power Distribution Cables Market, By Voltage

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Medium Voltage

6.3. Low Voltage

7. Power Distribution Cables Market, By Users

