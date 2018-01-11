Increasing usage of tablets and smartphones are one of the key reasons behind the growing demand for bulk- acoustic-wave filters market globally. The growing proliferation of smart gadgets is fueling the market for BAW filters market across different regions. The market is segmented into by type into solid mounted bulk acoustic resonators and thin-film bulk acoustic resonator or FBAR. The market has been segmented into by application which includes smartphones, Wi-Fi hotspots, tablets, USB sticks among others. The market by geography has been segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and South America.

With rising research activities in the field of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) devices, the application of BAW filters are growing in the high-end industrial, military and consumer wireless application segments. Different types of materials and substrates have been used for BAW filters with the demand more driven by general fabrication constraints and economics. The rising demand for advanced wireless technology, for instance LTE, has made the application of new RF features mandatory in tablets and smartphones. Therefore, the growing shipments of the smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets segments over the forecast period, 2015 – 2024 is anticipated to create a rapid demand for bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters owing to their growing proliferation of LTE/4G networks and compatibility with frequencies of higher bandwidth. Furthermore, BAW filters have a small form factor and deliver improved and advanced performances which primarily lead to its augmented adoption in the near future.

The growing application of automation technology across automotive field is one of the prime factors behind the spurring growth of for bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters globally. Major automobile companies such as Audi, Mercedes and Toyota are investing huge amount in research and development for better application of latest technologies to cope up with the consumer demand. The demand for many embedded semiconductor chips is increasing in order to carry out various functions which include car display and navigation, infotainment, GPS, collision detection technology, driving automation and anti-lock braking systems. The major automobile companies primarily focus on research and development activities for better market penetration in terms of product upgradation.

Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) filters also helps in establishing a mobile connection with network to ensure an optimum driving experience. The growing demand for connected vehicles is fueling the market for BAW filters globally. In addition, the growing demand for semiconductor components such as RF filters is boosting the market for BAW filters over the forecast period.

BAW filter require complicated fabrication methods. Hence, they are expensive in comparison with compare to SAW filters. Moreover, BAW filters generally have sharper frequency responses and hence it is known for its sharp filtering effect on RF signal. BAW filters can implement lattice filters.

North America and Asia Pacific is dominating the Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) filters market worldwide. Rapid usage of smartphones and tablets and other smart electronic devices in economies such the U.S., Japan, China, South Korea, Brazil and India are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. With increasing advancement in the consumer electronic field, the application of BAW filters is increasing the mobile communication devices. There are various applications of BAW filters which include data transfer (Bluetooth, WLAN), cellular mobile systems (GSM, UMTS, CDMA) and satellite communications.

Research and development along with merger and acquisitions and partnership agreements are some of the prime business strategies adopted by the companies operating in this industry in order to strengthen its presence globally. Avago Technologies (The U.S.), Qorvo (The U.S.), TDK (Tokyo, Japan), Skywork Solutions (The U.S.), Akoustis Technologies (The U.S.) among others are some of the major players operating in the Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) filters market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.