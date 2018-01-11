Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Half Cooked Research Report – Material Handling Robotics Market Research Report- Forecast 2017-2023.

By end-user segment, the electrical and electronics industry is expected occupy a considerable share owing to miniaturization in the electrical and electronics industry with high output and quality. Moreover, as the parts produced in the electrical and electronics industry are more fragile and difficult to grip, robot manufacturers like Fanuc have come up with vision-guided intelligent robots specifically designed for this industry.

Due to the high adoption of material handling robotics in the automotive sector and factors such as strongest growth potential and the presence of major manufacturing hub. Emerging economies from developing nation such as China and Southeast Asian countries are expected to be the main driving factor for the growth of the market., in the region, the market is likely to show an immense growth in the coming future.

In the global Material Handling Robotics Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of low labor cost coupled with the reduced transportation cost also contributed to the regional growth of the market and emerging economies and technological advancement in the material handling robotics in the region.

Major Key Players

ABB (Sweden),

Adept Technology(U.S.),

Apex Automation and Robotics (Australia),

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan),

Denso Wave (Japan),

Epson Robotics (Japan),

Fanuc (U.S.),

KUKA (Germany),

Kawasaki Robotics (U.S.),

Nachi Robotic Systems (U.S.)

The global Material Handling Robotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global material handling robotics market is segmented by product, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into articulated material handling robots, scara material handling robot, parallel material handling robot and others.

On basis of the application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, packing & packaging, product/part transfer, machine tending, and others.

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, metal & machinery, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global material handling robotics market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 31 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Material handling robotics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the chemical industry as it involves the handling of hazardous materials like radioactive substances and working in dangerous environments that may harm or lead to casualties. Therefore, the market is slowly shifting to the adoption of robots to ensure the labor safety. The need for reducing the exposure to hazardous material act as a major driver for the growth of the market

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the second position in the material handling robotics market, whereas, the Asia Pacific market is projected to acquire the highest share during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for industrial robots from different industrial verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue and adoption of advanced solutions.

