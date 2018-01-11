Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its half cooked research report – global Mask Alignment System market 2017-2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global mask alignment system market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future, the global Mask Alignment System Market has been segmented into application, end-user, and region.

The mask alignment system is used for different applications such as PCB’s (Printed Circuits Board), the semiconductor manufacturing process of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) devices, and ﬂat-panel displays for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and television. EV Group (EVG), a global leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, introduced its latest and most advanced automated mask alignment system for high-volume advanced packaging applications. Additionally, increasing the need for lithography systems and mask aligners. Furthermore, the growing demand for large-panel displays in smart phones and televisions are expected to drive the market for mask alignment systems.

One of the trends in the mask alignment market is reduction in size of electronic components and semiconductor services. Various enterprises such as Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. are intending to focus on manufacturing small sized electronic devices. These devices are enabled with the powerful processor ability to consume less power and dissipate less heat.

Major Key Players

E V Group (Austria),

Neutronix Inc (U.S.),

SÜSS MicroTec AG (Germany),

Aixtron SE (Germany),

Applied Materials, Inc (U.S.),

ASML Holding (Netherlands),

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany),

Veeco Instruments, Inc (U.S.),

Bruker Corporation (U.S.),

Global Mask Alignment System Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% during The Forecast Period 2017-2023

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into semi-automated and fully automated systems. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into MEMS devices, compound semiconductor, and LED devices. Among these, the LED devices are having the largest market share and this growth is expected to continue during the forecast period. LED’s have most of the applications across various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial and commercial. LED devices are replacing the traditional devices because of the higher efficiency and long life.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into foundry/factory, memory chip manufacturer, and integrated device manufacturer. Among these, the memory chip manufacturers hold the largest market share. As the size of microcontroller chips is decreasing, the manufacturers are implementing these in nano technology for various industrial and construction works.

Regional Analysis

The geographical split of the global mask alignment market is done into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the leading region in this market with the highest growth rate. Asia Pacific turns to be a leader in the semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing. Countries like China, Taiwan, and Japan are most of the prominent players in the semiconductor market space. Companies like Foxconn, global leader in contract electronic component manufacturer serves a huge number of global players in smartphone and electronic device manufacturing. Asia Pacific holds various prominent semiconductor foundries and factories such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics, and SMIC. These companies have created a huge demand for mask alignment system.

North America is the second largest region with the highest market share after Asia Pacific. The major advantage of North America is due to countries like the U.S. and Canada, which are early adopters of emerging technologies where the application of mask alignment is highly used. A latest trend of replacing major lighting systems in homes and commercial spaces with LED devices, turning to be one of the major applications of mask alignment market. Additionally, many of the semiconductor companies like Texas Instruments are expanding their product line and investing in recent technological developments

