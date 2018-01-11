Market Scenario:

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market are transforming industries and creating tremendous opportunities for M2M module vendors around the world. Along with the M2M, IoT is making huge growth in the M2M market, globally. However, the Internet of Things will consist primarily of machines talking to one another, with computer-connected humans observing, analyzing and acting upon the resulting the big data explosion, will shaping up the growth of machine to machine connections.

The study indicates that the short range technology is dominating M2M connections. In 2017, it has been observed that about 73% of M2M devices is connected by short-range technologies, mostly WiFi. The wireless wide area network connections will grow from 750 million at the end of 2017 to 2.6 billion in 2023. The most important WWAN sector is automotive including pay-as-you-drive insurance, eCall and security and tracking. At the end of 2017, the M2M accounted for 15% of cellular connections and by 2023, this will reach 22%.

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to grow at USD ~$ 27.05 Billion by 2023, at ~9.9 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market are – AT&T Inc. (U.S), Deutsche Telekom A G (Germany), NTT Data (Japan), Telenor Group (Norway), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Telit Communications (UK), U-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America, it has been estimates that 65% of M2M service revenue is accounted for by the service wrap and 35% by the provision of connectivity. While, the majority of the revenue comes from service enablement with the remainder coming from the provision of basic short range connectivity. While in Europe, the operators such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are already seeing modest success in the connected health market, is anticipated to be the leading region.

Segments:

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, end users and region.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Technology:

Wired Technologies

Ethernet

Industrial

Wireless Technologies

Cellular Network

Short Range

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Product:

IoT & M2M Modems

Routers

Modules Mobile point of sale

Wireless beacons

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by End-User:

Government and defense

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Retail

Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

