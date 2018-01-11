Louis Berger was recently awarded a ₹109 crore (17 million USD) contract by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to provide project management services for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL). Construction is estimated to cost ₹6,000 crore (1 billion USD) and will take 54 months to complete.

“We are honored to play a major role in one of the largest infrastructure projects — not just in Mumbai, but in India,” said Kshitish Nadgauda, Louis Berger senior vice president and managing director for Asia. “Our responsibilities on this significant project will require efficient delivery of top-quality, highly responsive services, and our intent is to exceed the MSRDC’s expectations in every respect.”

The VBSL, a northward extension of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link running along the western coast of the island of Mumbai, will be an eight-lane highway, approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in length, connecting the western suburbs of Versova and Bandra. The main sea link will include a cable-stayed bridge section and a balanced-cantilever section for navigational purposes. It will also include two intermediate connectors, which will connect the sea link to the mainland and serve areas between Versova and Bandra, including Juhu and Koliwada. The sea link will help reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai.

Louis Berger will provide services in three phases. The first phase will include the peer review of the previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR), while the second phase will include compilation of tender documents for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project, as well as management of the bid process. The third and last phase will involve project and construction management services during the construction and defects liability periods, including review of the selected EPC contractor’s engineering designs. The project is slated for completion by late 2021.

“We’re immensely proud to be selected for one of the largest sea link projects and look forward to working closely with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation throughout the duration of the project to ensure successful delivery on schedule and within budget,” said Amol Rodrigues, Louis Berger’s business development director for South Asia.

Louis Berger has more than 20 years of experience working in India across a wide range of sectors, including bridges and tunnels, highways and roads, rail and transit, aviation and smart cities.