iSpiice (Integrated Social Programs in Indian Child Education) is a volunteer organization located in Dharamsala, India that focuses on empowering Indian children through education and care. Volunteer positions are open to anyone around the world, be they students, groups or individuals that are looking to make an impact in India as a volunteer.

iSpiice was founded in 2008 by Varun Verma. Upon returning to his hometown in North India, Varun Verma was disappointed to see that little development and progress had been made to empower the locals with knowledge and technology. He was spurred on by his time spent in the slums of larger cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and set out to create a volunteer organization to help grow his local community. Because of iSpiice’s Indian roots, they understand the needs of the Indian people in Dharamsala and they work together with locals in order to provide the best care and education available.

Volunteer programs run for up to 12 weeks and are available all-year round. Each project has a number of different roles and volunteering positions, such as teaching private tuition, street children, renovations, childcare, empowering women, computer skills and health education. Volunteers may be assigned to work with other volunteers depending on their preferences.

iSpiice ensures that visits to India are both enjoyable and educational for their volunteers. Many volunteers pick up useful skills that can be used again in the future for more volunteering opportunities. Weekends and evenings are also free, meaning volunteers can explore and indulge in their own interests or hobbies.

iSpiice requires its volunteers to pay upfront and the costs are dependant on how long each volunteer plans to stay. Many services such as airport transfers, transportation, food and accommodation are included in the price. WiFi is included in the volunteer house and can be freely accessed to keep in touch with people back home.

“My 3 weeks volunteering abroad in India with iSpiice were more than anything I could have imagined. Before I went to India. I had never left the US, and truly did not understand how people lived in other countries, but after I volunteered it really opened my eyes and showed me a new way of life.” Kristyn Brisnehan, USA, iSpiice Volunteer

Unlike other volunteer organisations in India, iSpiice is operated by Indian people that understand the needs of the people more effectively than overseas managers. iSpiice also offers 24-hour support for volunteers that are experiencing trouble or if they need assistance. A full list of resources is available on iSpiice’s website including a list of what to pack and information regarding visa applications. There is also extensive information regarding immunization requirements before you travel to the iSpiice house.

