About Pet Monitoring Camera

The global pet monitor camera market is majorly driven by the growth in the pet accessories market. Shifting consumer lifestyle, rising urbanization, increasing working population leading to rising necessity for monitoring pets from the workplace, improved IT infrastructure allowing best monitoring and interacting experiences, rising number of dual-income households are some of the factors contributing to the growth of pet monitor market across the globe. Moreover, increasing digital channel initiatives and social media promotions, and improved distribution channel, easy Internet access increase awareness and availability of pet monitoring devices through online vendors.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pet monitoring camera market to grow at a CAGR of 26.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pet monitoring camera market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Guardzilla

Motorola

Petzila

PetChatz

Other prominent vendors

Ezviz

Petcube

Furbo

Pawbo

Blink Home

Zmodo

Vimtag

Market driver

Increased number of pet ownerships

Market driver

Increased number of pet ownerships

Market challenge

Reluctance of pet owners to buy high-priced products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Introduction of technologically-enhanced products

Market trend

Introduction of technologically-enhanced products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global pet monitor camera market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Entertainment market size & forecast

Pet security market size & forecast

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Online market size & forecast

Offline market size & forecast

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas market size & forecast

EMEA market size & forecast

APAC market size & forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

