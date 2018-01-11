“The Report Global Protective Packaging Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Protective Packaging

The protective packaging market consists of both national and international players. The increasing popularity of flexible protective packaging options such as air pillows and paper fills are expected to offer paper manufacturers a competitive leverage in this market. The protective packaging market can be segmented into three products which includes foam protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and flexible protective packaging.

Technavios analysts forecast the global protective packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Protective Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

International Paper

Mondi Group

Nefab Group

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products Company

Other prominent vendors

Pregis.

Market driver

Introduction of innovative protective packaging products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Rising popularity of home delivery of food and grocery products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Foam protective packaging Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rigid protective packaging Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Flexible protective packaging Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

