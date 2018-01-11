“The Report Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Personal Safety Tracking Devices
The personal safety tracking devices market through GPS technology is expected to post the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to more benefits associated with it as compared with Bluetooth technology. One of the best advantages of using this technology is that it enables tracking from within a range of a kilometer to a different country. It also allows users to live stream the exact location of the user real-time. The availability of a wide range of GPS products is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global personal safety tracking devices market to grow at a CAGR of 12.66% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal safety tracking devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of personal safety tracking devices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amber Alert GPS
AngelSense
BrickHouseSecurity
Le Vise Products
Location Based Technologies
Trax
Other prominent vendors
KJB Security
Lineable
SPOT
Spy Tec International
Trackimo
WEENECT
Market driver
Increasing personal safety concerns
Market trend
Provision of augmented reality, proximity and geo-fence features
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
