About Polyurethane Adhesives
Adhesives are substances applied on one or both the surfaces to bind them together. They have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall costs of the entire manufacturing process. They exhibit superior product performance, are reliable, and increase the lifespan of the product. They are increasingly used in the automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyurethane adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyurethane adhesives market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
Technavio’s report, Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Ashland
BASF
Henkel
The Dow Chemical Company
3M
Other prominent vendors
Arkema Group
Covestro
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
Huntsman Corporation
Illinois Tool Works
Sika
Market driver
Increasing demand for polyurethane adhesives by footwear industry
Market challenge
Volatile prices of raw materials
Market trend
Increasing adoption of sustainable products
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Building and construction Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Furniture and woodwork Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Automotive and transportation Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by end-user
